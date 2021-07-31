STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Vasuki Vaibhav plays a cameo in 'Man of The Match'

The film, co-starring Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, has music and background score by Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav
 

Published: 31st July 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vasuki Vaibhav

By Express News Service

Singer, music composer, and Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 contestant is making a cameo appearance in director D Satya Prakash’s Man of the Match. Vasuki, who has scored music for the film has him sung and danced for a song.

Satya Prakash

“It’s a foot-tapping, which is placed at the beginning of the film and it is the theme song,” says the director. The track choreographed by Satya Prakash has lyrics by director-lyricist, Yogaraj Bhat.

Man of the Match, produced under the banner of PRK productions, in association with Satya & Mayura Pictures has wrapped up shooting and is currently in post-production. The social satire comprises actors who had worked in Rama Rama Re and features more than 120 new faces. The entire shooting has been done under one roof, with different backdrops and lighting.

The film, co-starring Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, has music and background score by Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav. It has  cinematography by Lavith Kumar and Madan Katokar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vasuki Vaibhav Man of The Match
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp