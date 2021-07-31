Vasuki Vaibhav plays a cameo in 'Man of The Match'

By Express News Service

Singer, music composer, and Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 contestant is making a cameo appearance in director D Satya Prakash’s Man of the Match. Vasuki, who has scored music for the film has him sung and danced for a song.

Satya Prakash

“It’s a foot-tapping, which is placed at the beginning of the film and it is the theme song,” says the director. The track choreographed by Satya Prakash has lyrics by director-lyricist, Yogaraj Bhat.

Man of the Match, produced under the banner of PRK productions, in association with Satya & Mayura Pictures has wrapped up shooting and is currently in post-production. The social satire comprises actors who had worked in Rama Rama Re and features more than 120 new faces. The entire shooting has been done under one roof, with different backdrops and lighting.

The film, co-starring Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur and Nataraj, has music and background score by Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav. It has cinematography by Lavith Kumar and Madan Katokar.