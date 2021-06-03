STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yash donates Rs 1.5 crore to Kannada film industry workers

The actor has taken a unique strategy of dividing the donation amount into 3000 parts so that each family will be getting Rs 5000 in their bank account.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:07 AM

Sandalwood actor Yash in 'KGF'.

Sandalwood actor Yash

By Express News Service

Actor  Yash has announced to donate Rs 1.5 Crore as a relief to the Kannada film industry workers who have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The actor has taken a unique strategy of dividing the donation amount into 3000 parts so that each family will be getting Rs 5000 in their bank account. Film workers from 21 crafts of the Kannada industry will be benefited through Yash’s initiative. He announced the news on his Twitter handle in both Kannada and English.

Yash wrote, "COVID-19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the lives of innumerable people across our country. My own Kannada film fraternity has been badly affected as well."

He also added that this donation might not serve as a solution to the loss, but as a ray of hope to the workers. "While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it is a ray of hope," he added.

Earlier actors of Sandalwood like Upendra, Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Duniya Vijay, Sriimurali, Bhuvan Ponanna, extended helping hands to the people by donating money, distributing food and buying oxygen concentrators.

Female actors Harshika Poonacha, and Pranitha Subhash, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani among others did their part to the ones in need of help. Actor and politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, and producer Rockline Venkatesh are conducting a free vaccination drive from June 1 with an aim to vaccinate the entire workers of the industry.

