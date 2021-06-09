STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharavaseya Baduku brings together host of actors for album song

With voice rendered by well-known singers Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal, the song will release on Wednesday at 5 pm on Anand Audio.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Dwarakanath has conceptualised a musical video titled Bharavaseya Baduku.

By Express News Service

As the pandemic has raged over the last two months, frontline workers have put up a brave front. Which is why Naveen Dwarakanath, the director of For Regn, has conceptualised a musical video titled Bharavaseya Baduku, which is dedicated to them.

This track has a host of actors featuring in the song, including Vasistha Simha, Harshika Poonacha, Krishi Thapnade, Kishan Bilagali, Pruthvi Ambaar, Aniruddha Jatkar, Ranjani Raghavan, Jai Karthik and Raghu Ramanakoppa.

“Bharavase means hope and through this song, I hope to instill that faith in people, " says Naveen, adding, “I was extremely stressed when I had to take my Covid test. Fortunately, it turned out to be negative, after which I was able to heave a sigh of relief. However, I discussed this stress I went through with a doctor who mentioned that many others too are facing this anxiety. This song will strike a chord with those who have not lost faith and patience,” says Naveen whose dear friends Harisha R K and Siddart Kamath are joining hands for this venture.

The recording of the song was done keeping in mind all safety measures. “Raghu and Varija have an in-house set up to record, so we sent them the tracks which they recorded from home. The track mixing was done by our music team,” he says.

Bharavaseya Baduku
