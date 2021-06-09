STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Move it like Nikhil Kumarswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has been spending time with family, helping out with COVID relief work, and lending a helping hand in general.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Sandalwood actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Entertainment has taken a backseat for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in recent times. Instead, he has been spending time with family, helping out with Covid relief work, and lending a helping hand in general.

“This is a small effort on my part. I’m hoping that things get back to normal soon,” he says, adding that at the beginning of this year there was this assumption that the worst was over, not realising the onslaught of the second wave.

“The damage could have been controlled had measures been taken at an early stage,” says Nikhil, who is now spreading awareness on the importance of vaccinations.

“I will be travelling to various villages to spread word on this,” says the actor who himself tested positive for Covid- 19. He contracted the virus post the shooting schedule of his upcoming film, Rider which took place in Leh.

Now, having fully recovered, he looks back and says he went ahead and participated in the shooting at the call of the producer.

“Rider is not being made under my home banner. As an actor, I felt it was my duty to go by the decision of the producers. They intended to complete the shooting and never anticipated the ferocity of the second wave. Thankfully, we are all fine,” he says.

The makers are left with just 10 days of shooting, which includes a song sequence. Interestingly, Nikhil has proved his mettle as a mass hero, right from his first film Jaguar, and Rider will see him explore his dancing skills. The team, which is planning to resume shooting sometime in July or so, is currently doing rehearsals.

“The film writen and directed by Vijay Kumar Konda and produced by Chandru Manoharan has come out well. Rider, according to me, is a feel-good film, and this particular dance number will be an invitation to a mass crowd. It will be one of the highlights of the commercial entertainer,” says Nikhil, who did not confirm the release plans.

“I want to complete the shooting before I move onto my next project. The release will be handled by the production house,” he adds. Meanwhile, speculation in the industry is that Seetharama Kalyana actor will be featuring alongside Shivarajkumar in Nanda Kishore’s directorial.

“I am looking forward to sharing space with a legend like Shivanna, provided it is a good story. But it is too early to talk about the film,” responds the actor.

There is also a strong buzz that Nikhil has given a green signal to his next project, which is currently in the pre-production process and set to go on floors.

The actor is tight-lipped on this and mentioned that he will wait for the production house to make a formal announcement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp