‘Charlie’s emotions expressed through music’: Music director Nobin Paul

Director Kiranraj had included a song in the teaser which struck a chord with the masses. According to Nobin, the film runs on the life of the dog, hero Rakshit, and music.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:12 AM

Music director Nobin Paul

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The response to the teaser of 777 Charlie has been stupendous, and music director Nobin Paul is overwhelmed. Released on June 6, the film’s story revolves around the journey of Charlie-- played by a labrador, meeting with protagonist Dharma, played by Rakshit Shetty.

Director Kiranraj had included a song in the teaser which struck a chord with the masses. According to Nobin, the film runs on the life of the dog, hero Rakshit, and music. “The film has been made keeping in mind international standards, with a lot of importance given to music. The expressions of the dogs have been conveyed through music,” says Nobin, who found the placement of tunes a challenge. 

ALSO READ | Good content has universal language: Rakshit Shetty on pan-India release of '777 Charlie'

“Since the entire movie is a journey with the film traveling from down south to Kashmir, we have kept the tunes place-specific. For example, for portions in Rajasthan or Punjab, we have gone with popular tunes of that place,” says Nobin, who is through with the first half of the rerecording and is now working on the second part. One of the songs Nobin is working with along with the director, will release in July.

Nobin, who started his music career playing jingles and assisting various music directors, made his film debut in 2016 with director Satya Prakash’s Rama Rama Re. He has been associated with Ondalla Eradalla, Churi Katte, Devaki, and Katha Sangama. The composer has come to be established with ‘classy’ tunes.”I am open to working with ‘mass’ tunes.

Somehow such subjects have not come my way,” he says, hoping that his work in 777 Charlie will take him to the next level. Apart from his film with Kiranraj, the music director is also associated with Lohith’s Life is Beautiful, and another upcoming project from the director. He will also be working with Rama Rama Re director for his next. “For the next couple of months, my focus will be on 777 Charlie,” he signs off.

