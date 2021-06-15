STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 I am yet to prove my mettle on the silver screen: Sruti Patil

Sruti Patil, who is waiting for shooting of her films to resume, opens up about her career during the testing times.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:24 AM

Actress Sruti Patil

Actress Sruti Patil

By Express News Service

Sruti Patil, who began her modeling career when she was in Class 8 is happy to have come thus far. Having won pageants in Belgaum, she always dreamt of being an actor, which got realised with Kannada teleserial, Manasa Sarovara. She also made her mark in a Tamil soap opera produced by Khushbu.

Her first transition from serials to the silver screen happened with Mystery of Manjula post which she bagged three more films. "Even though I am part of some good films, I am yet to prove my mettle on silver screen, I've hit a roadblock with the lockdown since shootings have come to a standstill. I now feel it is a long wait," she says.

Apart from Mystery of Manjula, directed by Praveen Jayanna, she has completed talkie portions for Chi Sou Kanyakumari helmed by Lemon Parashuram, and Blood Hand directed by JK Adi which is now in the last leg of shooting. "Both the teams are waiting for entertainment activities to resume shooting," she says.

In addition, Sruti also reveals that she will be associating with newcomer Naveen for an interesting project. "The debutant director has worked as an associate with director R Chandru, and this will be his first independent film. More details of the project will be revealed as and when the film starts rolling," says Sruti.

