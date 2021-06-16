'Rathnan Prapancha' now in dubbing stage

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as lockdown restrictions have just started easing in the city and state, the entertainment industry is keenly waiting to get permission to resume shooting. However, a few filmmakers are said to have taken their first steps towards resuming post-production activities. The makers of Rathnan Prapancha, directed by Rohit Padaki, are in the dubbing studio, says Yogi G Raj, who is jointly producing the film with Karthik Gowda under the banner KRG Studios. “Actor Dhananjay, who is back in Bengaluru, has started dubbing his portions, and later we will have senior actor Umashree and other artistes recording their portions,” he says.

Rathnan Prapancha is currently in the last leg of shooting, and the team -- which is left with just 10 days of shooting-- is working towards completing the remaining portions. The production house is hoping to get permission to shoot in Bengaluru, otherwise, plans are to wrap the final portions in Hyderabad.

However, a call is yet to be taken. This is KRG Studios first venture, for which they began shooting in November 2020. The story revolves around middle- clas values. Dhananjay plays the role of Ratnakara, an insurance agent, and senior actor Umashree plays his mother in the film. It features Reba Monica John as the female lead.

The actor is making her Kannada cinema debut with the Rishistarrer Sakalakala Vallabha, and this will be her second outing. Rathnan Prapancha also features Pramod of Premier Padmini fame and Yaana actor, Vainidhi Jagadish playing major roles. A first-time combination of actor-director and production house will have Ajaneesh B Lokanth scoring the music and Sreesha Kuduvalli handling the camera work.