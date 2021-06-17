Muhurath of 'America America' was an expensive dream

By Express News Service

It was on June 16, 1996 when director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar commenced the shooting of America America. The director shared a throwback picture with us of the muhurath, and the speciality of it was the film’s launch that took place in America.

“As a writer and director, I wanted to do something different. Though ‘different’ is a cliche term now, it was unique at that point in time,” says Nagathihalli. “Launching a film in America was an expensive dream,” adds the director, about the muhurath that took place in the presence of lead actors Ramesh Aravind, Hema and Dattanna.

“Luckily my wife was working in the US as a software head. And as a college professor, I would visit during summer holidays. That was what gave me this idea. I got a lot of support from NRI Kannadigas, who were keen that I do a subject-based in America.”

The veteran director, who has been busy with Covid relief works, is simultaneously planning his next. “It will be done on a bigger canvas, and details of it will be revealed as early as possible,” he says.