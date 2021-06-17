'Omelette' skips theatre release, opts for direct satellite outing

By Express News Service

Kannada feature film Omelette, powered by E Samudaay, produced by Saritha Omprakash and Prasanna Miapuram, and directed by Venkat Bharadwaj, will have a world premiere on Colors Kannada Channel on July 9.

This is the first Kannada feature film to be featured directly on a satellite channel, skipping a theatre release. Apart from direction, Venkat also wrote the film’s story and screenplay.

The film starring Samyukta Hornad, Niranjan Deshpande, Shinav, Shobraj, Sharmitha Gowda, and PD Sathish Chandra, has music directed by Viraj Kannadiga.

The film’s background score by Chandan P has Gururaj Desai penning the dialogues and DoP Shiji Jayadev handling the camerawork.