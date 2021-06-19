STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come June 28, director K Madesh to shoot for  LAGAAM

This film brings together Upendra and Hariprriya on silver screen; makers are preparing to roll out the project even as they wait for government approvals to begin shooting

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

K Madesh’s directorial starring Upendra is getting ready to begin shoot from June 28. The makers are doing the prep work even as they wait for permission from the government to resume shooting. The film, which also stars Haripriyaa in the female lead, had initially planned to commence shooting from April 26, which got pushed due to the second wave.

“We plan to begin shooting in Bengaluru, and we wanted to begin to roll from June 21. We are prepared to go by the protocols laid out by the government. Since we have not received any updates so far, we have now postponed it by a week,” says director K Madesh, who has come up with a political satire subject that will be made in Kannada and dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The film comprises Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana and Shobraj. Madesh has also approached well-known south Indian actor Prabhu, who will be seen in a prominent role. The project, bankrolled by producer M R Gowda, has dialogues penned by MS Ramesh. Rajesh Katta will be cranking the camera, while the music is composed by Sadhu Kokila.

Meanwhile, for Uppi, who has been busy with covid relief work, this will be the first project to begin post this lockdown. The actor plans to simultaneously work on R Chandru’s Kabzaa. He also has Trishulam, and Buddhivantha 2, which is in the last leg of shooting.

