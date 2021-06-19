Sudeep to enter dubbing studio for 'Vikrant Rona' next week

By Express News Service

Pan-India film Vikrant Rona, which stars Sudeep and is helmed by Anup Bhandari is among those few films that is currently in the post-production stage. The team, which is left with a song shoot, has begun dubbing with safety precautions in place.

While various artistes part of the project are in the process of dubbing their portions, we hear that lead hero Sudeep will start dubbing for the film from next week. The action-adventure, made under the banner Shalini Arts and bankrolled by producer Manjunath Gowda, has Sudeep playing the role of a policeman.

The film also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, with music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematography by William David. The makers, who are planning to release the film in 3D format, are looking at a pan- India appeal, for which they plan to dub and release it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Along with multiple Indian languages, the makers have plans to release it in French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin and Russian. It is l ikely to release in 55 countries. Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona are the most anticipated films of Sudeep in 2021. Kotigobba 3, which was earlier scheduled to release on April 29, got pushed due to the lockdown.

However, they are yet to announce the new release date. Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona, slated to release on August 19, will now depend on the dates theatres reopen. In addition, Sudeep will also get busy with small screen show Bigg Boss Kannada- Season 8, which he is hosting. The reality show, which was suspended due to the raging pandemic, is resuming soon. Though there i s no official announc ement about when the show will begin, our source tells us it will start from June 21, with Sudeep appearing during the weekend.