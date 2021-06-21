Rishi’s next titled 'Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishi’s upcoming film which had the working title Flip Flop has finalised the name. Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege is the final title of the film directed by debutant Islahuddin NS. The bilingual will simultaneously be dubbed and released as Vaddura Sodharaa in Telugu. This will be the next film for the Kavaludaari actor, for whom the movie is a first outing in Tollywood. The makers, who are coming up with a motion poster today, have tweaked the title of Shankar Nag’s popular directorial Nodi Swamy Navirodu Heege.

The makers of this experimental black comedy have completed shooting. About the story, director says that while Rishi may appear to be smiling in the first-look poster, there’s a lot of trouble behind those smiles.” The title explains the mental status of the hero as well as the theme of the film,” says Islahuddin, adding, “The story is about a youngster who has lost his lover and wants to end his life. The adventures he goes through becomes comical in nature.”

Islahuddin has done a masters in filmmaking in England, and is also a journalist and an ad filmmaker. The film is presented by Swecha Creations and produced by Amrej Suryavanshi under StarFab Productions banner in Kannada and Telugu. The production house was previously associated with Rishi’s first film Operation Alamelamma directed by Suni. Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heege is currently in the last stage of post production, and the team is working on bringing out the first copy.

The film has Dhanya Balakrishna paired opposite Rishi. The duo is teaming up for the second time after Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakasha. The film also comprises Greeshma Sridhar, Nagabhushana, Mahadev Prasad, Bhavani Prakash, and Apoorva S Bharadwaj.

Three DoPs -- Vishnu Prasad P, Dilip Kumar MS and Madhu Sugata-- are handling the camera work. The film also marks the debut of music director Prasanna Sivaraman.