Shivarajkumar’s 'Bhajarangi 2' looking at August release

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With the government lifting the lockdown slowly, filmmakers are getting back to complete their films. A Harsha, director of Bhajarangi 2 which stars Shivarajkumar, says that 60 per cent of the film’s post production is complete.

The remaining work will start today. “I am now left with 40 per cent of the work, and I will resume work with music director Arjun Janya. We will be doing the re-recording from today and this will be followed with DI and bringing out the first copy,” says Harsha, who has been discussing the status with the Century Star as well as producer Jayanna.

There has been a lot of buzz that the makers are working towards releasing the film in August. “The release date is producers Jayanna and Bogendra’s call. An August release is what the production house has planned. However, it all depends on when the government gives permission to theatres to open with 100 per cent occupancy,” says Harsha, who asserts that Bhajarangi 2 is a commercial entertainer, and will first be released in theatres only.

The action-drama is a hattrick combination of the actor and director, who have previously worked together in Vajrakaya and Bhajarangi. The duo is also teaming up for the fourth time for Vedha, which will mark Shivarajkumar’s 125th film. Bhajarangi 2, made under the banner Jayanna Films, has an ensemble cast that includes Bhavana in the female lead role, along with Shruti, Loki, Cheluvaraj, and a few reputed theatre artistes featuring in prominent roles. The film’s cinematography is by J Swamy.