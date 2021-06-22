STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘It’s time for a comedian’s son to take centre stage’

Rakshak Sena is the latest tinsel town entrant.

Rakshak Sena

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rakshak Sena (19), son of well-known actor Bullet Prakash, is making his tinsel town debut. In conversation with CE, the newbie says he wants to keep his late father’s name alive through his presence on the silver screen

Rakshak Sena is the latest tinsel town entrant. The young talent will be making his debut with Jadeshaa K Hampi’s directorial, Guru Shishyaru, which is sports drama. Starring Sharan, the film also sees him in a prominent role. This film might be Rakshak’s first appearance on silver screen, but this upcoming actor, who turned 19 on June 21, he is well-versed with the film industry owing to his dad, well-known comedian Bullet Prakash. While he waits for the production house to reveal details, Rakshak is happy to be working with a team that has been associated with his dad.

“My father had always wanted me to do different kinds of role, and see me as a complete actor. Even a few senior actors in the industry suggested I play character roles, as it helps in understanding the depth of a story. My role in Guru Shishyaru will be that first step. This also gives me the opportunity to work with senior actor Sharan, director Jadeshaa and creative director, Tharun Kishore Sudhir. They had a good rapport with my father, and I have known them since childhood.

I have shot this film for a month, so I have sort of got some experience facing the camera,” he says. Rakshak, meanwhile, is in discussions about other projects, while his ultimate aim is to become a Sandalwood hero. “I have seen hero’s children becoming heroes, even villain’s sons have turned heroes. It is time for the comedian’s son to take center stage.

That’s my aim and I want my work to do the talk,” Rakshak says with confidence, as he clarifies that he is not entering the industry to make money “For those who have been saying that my father left us midway, putting a lot of responsibilities on me, I would like to say that God has been kind and has given us enough to look after myself and the family. Nobody’s life is dependent on my acting career. I am here to make a name and with my presence, I want to keep my father’s name alive. I will be happy if people know that Bullet’s son has entered the industry,” he says.

Rakshak Sena

His interest in acting began at the age of 15 and he has been training since. “My father was very creative and would frame his own dialogues. Otherwise, I am trained in horse riding, biking, swimming, fitness, dance, gymnastics...all of which are required to become an actor,” says Rakshak, who takes inspiration from Challenging Star Darshan. “I am yet to test waters with various roles. I wait to know how I will be accepted by the udience. However, ‘mass subjects’ interest me,” says Rakshak, who is also a fan of director Suri’s work. “He is one of the directors I hope to work with some day,” he says.

Rakshak Sena
