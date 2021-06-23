If not for lockdown,  I would have had four releases this year: Rachita Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Working out, eating yummy meals, staying healthy, and spending quality time with parents... That’s what actor Rachita Ram has done during the lockdown. The Bulbul heroine admits that she did not do anything related to movies during this period. The reason? She intends to complete the commitments she accepted in 2020 before taking up any other films.”It’s very easy to sign a script I like. But at the end of the day, it will only lead to date clashes, and I don’t want anybody to suffer because of this,” explains Rachita.

One of the busiest actors in the Kannada industry, Rachita has at least a dozen films lined up. These were either ready for release or were on floors. And a few were yet to begin. “If not for the lockdown, I would have at least four releases, including 100 directed by Ramesh Aravind, my Telugu debut, Super Machi, Prem’s Ek Love Ya, and Love You Rachchu made under G Cinemas.

In all likelihood, I would have concluded the year with five releases, and would have also completed shooting for the rest of the projects like Veeram, Bad Manners, and others. The year was so well planned for me, but again this lockdown changed things,” she says.

With restrictions easing, Rachita is also marking her calendar for upcoming projects. “If I am getting back to the sets, it will begin with my upcoming film Shabari Searching for Ravana directed by Naveen as this was the project I had planned to begin before the lockdown, The team has been waiting for many months, and ethically, I have to begin with their project,” says Rachita, who wants to simultaneously shoot for Love You Rachchu, which is in the last leg of the shooting process.

Meanwhile, she has been following up with other production houses, and the status of the projects is yet-to-be known. “Except for a couple of films, none of the producers has come up with the schedule. Nobody is putting me under pressure. They understand that the projects are on hold due to circumstances beyond my control,” she says.