Star-struck fan vainly travels over 900 km to see actress Rashmika Mandanna

Akash Tripathi from Telangana is a die-hard fan of Mandanna, the multi-lingual actress, who has acted in Hindi and Telugu films.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:39 PM

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna (Photo | Rashmika Mandanna Facebook)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A star-struck fan of actress Rashmika Mandanna travelled from Telangana to Kodagu with a hope to meet her. However, he returned disappointed after the police were alerted.

Youngster Akash Tripati is said to be an adherent fan of multi-lingual actress Rashmi Mandanna and he was yearning to meet her. After searching the internet for the actress' native, Akash travelled to Kodagu. 

However, reached the wrong address in Maggalu village in Virajpet taluk. He is said to have been wandering on the streets and this led to suspicion from the villagers who alerted the police at 112.

The police investigated the matter and learnt about Akash's journey from Telangana state to Kodagu, a distance of nearly 900 kms, in order to meet the actress. He was sent back after police convinced him to return.  

He is said to have began his journey from his native Singareddy in Telangana and reached Mysuru by train on Saturday. He then hitchhiked on a goods auto and reached Virajpet.

