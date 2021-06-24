Debutant director to helm action thriller for Nikhil Kumaraswamy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In an earlier interview with CE, Nikhil Kumaraswamy had hinted at signing his next project with a big production house. However, he wanted the latter to make the formal announcement first. Now, the project stands confirmed. The Jaguar hero’s next will be bankrolled by KVN Productions, which has produced the yet-to-be-released films — Sakath, and ByTwoLove.

The project will mark the directorial debut of Manju Atharva. The debutant director brings in experience of working with director Manju Mandavya in Masterpiece which starred Yash. He was associated with Narthan in Mufti that starred Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali. He has also worked as codirector in Prem’s 25th film Prema Poojyam, and has assisted Tamil director Kathir.

A film with Nikhil will be his first feature film as independant director. Manju has come up with an action thriller, which will have all the ingredients of a commercial entertainer. Apart from direction, the debutant has written the story and screenplay.

“I am glad to be teaming with Nikhil, and KVN Productions in my debut venture. Along with this, the film comprises good technicians,” Manju says about the film which has Mufti DoP, Naveen Kumar as cameraperson, and B Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music.

“This is of course a good opportunity for a first-time director, but it comes with a lot of responsibility as well,” adds Manju, who is currently planning to make it in Kannada. “A decision to make it in other languages has to be taken by the producer,” he says, adding that the locations still need to be finalised. Meantime, the team is in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast, as they plan to begin shooting from August.