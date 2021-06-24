STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Debutant director to helm action thriller for Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Manju Atharva’s project will be bankrolled by KVN Productions

Published: 24th June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

The debutant director brings in experience of working with director Manju Mandavya in Masterpiece which starred Yash.

The debutant director brings in experience of working with director Manju Mandavya in Masterpiece which starred Yash.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

In an earlier interview with CE, Nikhil Kumaraswamy had hinted at signing his next project with a big production house. However, he wanted the latter to make the formal announcement first. Now, the project stands confirmed. The Jaguar hero’s next will be bankrolled by KVN Productions, which has produced the yet-to-be-released films — Sakath, and ByTwoLove.

The project will mark the directorial debut of Manju Atharva. The debutant director brings in experience of working with director Manju Mandavya in Masterpiece which starred Yash. He was associated with Narthan in Mufti that starred Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali. He has also worked as codirector in Prem’s 25th film Prema Poojyam, and has assisted Tamil director Kathir.

A film with Nikhil will be his first feature film as independant director. Manju has come up with an action thriller, which will have all the ingredients of a commercial entertainer. Apart from direction, the debutant has written the story and screenplay.

“I am glad to be teaming with Nikhil, and KVN Productions in my debut venture. Along with this, the film comprises good technicians,” Manju says about the film which has Mufti DoP, Naveen Kumar as cameraperson, and B Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music.

“This is of course a good opportunity for a first-time director, but it comes with a lot of responsibility as well,” adds Manju, who is currently planning to make it in Kannada. “A decision to make it in other languages has to be taken by the producer,” he says, adding that the locations still need to be finalised. Meantime, the team is in the process of finalising the rest of the star cast, as they plan to begin shooting from August.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp