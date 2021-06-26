STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puneeth Rajkumar to kickstart shooting for James on July 5

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to get back to the shooting sets with James, which will resume shooting from July 5.

Published: 26th June 2021 10:17 AM

Chethan Kumar and Puneeth Rajkumar

Chethan Kumar (L) and Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With the government easing the lockdown, Sandalwood filmmakers are getting back to work, as they adapt to the new normal. Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar is all set to get back to the shooting sets with James, which will resume shooting from July 5.

The James' team had been shooting for the film, which is now through with 70 per cent of the filming. Earlier this year, the makers had completed a schedule in Kashmir and had shot seven days in April.

However, the shooting came to a standstill as the state announced the lockdown owing to the second wave. The action-commercial entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar, which is now left with 30 per cent of filming, including talkies portions, fights, and songs will begin with actionblock sequences which will be choreographed by the stunt duo Ram-Lakshman.

This will be the second fight sequence to be created by the stunt choreographers for James. The film, bankrolled by producer Kishore Pathikonda James, brings together the actor-director and production house for the first time. The film, which comes with an interesting star cast, has Priya Anand paired opposite the Power Star. The two had previously worked in hit film Raajakumara.

James also has Telugu actor Meka Srikanth, Adithya Menon, Anu Prabhakar, Rangayana Raghu, and Mukesh Rishi appearing in prominent roles. With Charan Raj scoring the music for the film, James' cinematography is handled by J Swamy. Santhe Haiklu has taken responsibility of the art department.

Comments

