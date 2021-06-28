Ravichandran to resume shooting with a song for 'Kannadiga'

By Express News Service

Ravichandran will resume shooting for films, and will start with a pending song shoot for Kannadiga. The track, sung by Shivarajkumar, is a folk-based theme and will have A Harsha handling the choreography.

A film directed by BM Giriraj and bankrolled by NS Rajkumar, this was one of the films that began post the relaxation of the first lockdown.

The project, which has got a censor certificate in hand, will wrap the film with a single shoot. The makers are working on the sets and will start filming the track this week. Kannadiga is a period drama, and explore the local culture.

Ravichandran explores the character of Gunabadra. He will also be playing the role of a warrior in a flashback story. The film also marks the debut of Tom Alter’s son, Jamie Alter, who will be essaying the role of Reverend Ferdinand Kittel.

Along with these actors, Kannadiga also features Paavana, Rockline Venkatesh, Balaji Manohar in prominent roles.

With Ravi Basrur scoring the music, and GSV Seetharam handling the cinematography, Giriraj, who is almost through with the post-production work, is looking to bring out the film to theatres.