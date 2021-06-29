I was toying with the story of Ranganayaka for the last 10 years: Guruprasad

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Jaggesh-Guruprasad’s Ranganayaka, which was officially launched on December 28, is all set to roll now. The makers of the film, bankrolled by Vikhyath Chitra Productions, arewaiting for the sets to be completed which is likely to be ready in a week’s time. “We will be ready to start shooting by July 15.

If not for the Covid-19 outbreak, I would have released the film by now,” says Guruprasad, who can’t wait to get on to the sets. He adds that there has been a positive response about the project since the time they released the teaser a couple of years ago. “Now that things are slightly getting better, I can’t wait to begin the shoot,” he says.

Meanwhile, the director, along with music director, Anoop Seelin has worked on the song recording which is almost through. “We have just one song pending and that will be done at the earliest. My next focus will be the talkie portions,” he adds.

A palace-like setup is currently being made which will be utilised for 50 per cent of the shoot. The director plans to complete these portions by the end of August. “The remaining 50 per cent of shoot will be done outdoors, but everything depends on the third wave. We will finalise the locations after completing this particular schedule,” he says.

Ranganayaka is a political satire and is being touted as a period drama. The director will take viewers back to the Vijayanagara period, while at the same time highlighting today’s political system.The director, who did not wish to reveal any further details about the film, says that he has been working on the subject for a long time now. “I was toying with the idea for the last ten years. I was very particular that Jaggesh is the face of Ranganayaka.

I also wanted to make sure that the project is bankrolled by the right production house, one that is passionate about such films,” says the director, adding that Ranganayaka will be one of the best political satires in Kannada cinema. Guruprasad says that even though the film is political satire, there will also be major elements of comedy, and family drama. “I want to bring in uniqueness in humour too. Ranganayaka will also explore hidden talents of Jaggesh.

In his 25 years to 30 years in the film industry, he has explored a variety of roles, however, the Jaggesh I have seen is someone no one else has. They will see this side to him in my film,” Guruprasad says. As for the rest of the cast, Guruprasad is considering stage artistes, and is inviting interested theatre artistes to audition for his film. “I am connecting with artistes from Gubbi Veeranna, Chindodi Leela, and friends from the theatre background. I respect commercial artistes, but in this film, I want people to be recognised by their characters,” he says.