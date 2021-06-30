STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR completes shooting except for songs

Sources say that the two songs will be filmed next month soon after Alia Bhatt joins Ram Charan and the team in the first week of July.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'RRR'

A still from 'RRR'

By Express News Service

The shooting of RRR is inching towards completion. Except for two songs, the talkie part of the SS Rajamouli directorial has been completed, announced the makers on Tuesday. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film is set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s.

A still from the film

The official handle of RRR tweeted the update writing, “Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @ tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic).” Last week, Charan and NTR joined the sets to complete the balance portions of the period entertainer.

Sources say that the two songs will be filmed next month soon after Alia Bhatt joins Ram Charan and the team in the first week of July. Both NTR and Charan have completed dubbing for the Telugu and Tamil versions and will complete the rest soon.

The core idea of RRR is inspired by the Hollywood film, The Motorcycle Diaries. The film will see NTR and Charan play the younger versions of Komarum Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Produced by DVV Danayya at an estimated budget of  Rs 450 crore, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. RRR is set for release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and six other Indian languages on October 13, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR shoot complete Jr NTR Ram Charan SS Rajamouli
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp