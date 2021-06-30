Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer RRR completes shooting except for songs

By Express News Service

The shooting of RRR is inching towards completion. Except for two songs, the talkie part of the SS Rajamouli directorial has been completed, announced the makers on Tuesday. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the film is set in the pre-independence era of the 1920s.

A still from the film

The official handle of RRR tweeted the update writing, “Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @ tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic).” Last week, Charan and NTR joined the sets to complete the balance portions of the period entertainer.

Sources say that the two songs will be filmed next month soon after Alia Bhatt joins Ram Charan and the team in the first week of July. Both NTR and Charan have completed dubbing for the Telugu and Tamil versions and will complete the rest soon.

The core idea of RRR is inspired by the Hollywood film, The Motorcycle Diaries. The film will see NTR and Charan play the younger versions of Komarum Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Produced by DVV Danayya at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. RRR is set for release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and six other Indian languages on October 13, 2021.