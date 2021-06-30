STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharan and Nishvika return to the sets of Guru Shishyaru

Post lockdown, film shootings have slowly started to resume in Sandalwood, and team Guru Shishyaru will be among the first few projects to resume shooting.

Nishvika Naidu on the sets of 'Guru Shishyaru'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The lead actor, Sharan, and heroine Nishvika Naidu will be participating in this schedule that will commence from today in Bengaluru. Director Jadeshaa K Hampi is collaborating with the lead actors for a comical sportsdrama.

The shooting which began in January went on till April and the team last shot a few crucial portions in Mandya, just before the lockdown. While Sharan plays a PT master, who has a rift with his students, Nishvika plays a rural girl for the first time.

Sharan

The shooting which began in January went on till April and the team last shot a few crucial portions in Mandya, just before the lockdown. While Sharan plays a PT master, who has a rift with his students, Nishvika plays a rural girl for the first time.

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the creative head for Guru Shishyaru informed us that they have ensured that every technician and artiste on the sets are vaccinated. “We have planned a week-long schedule, which will take place in the outskirts of Bengaluru and a couple of portions in Kanteerava Studio. With this we will be completing the shoot for the first half of Guru Shishyaru,” says Tharun.

Meanwhile, the team is waiting for further relaxation from the government, as they are required to shoot at different locations in Karnataka. Guru Shishyaru is bankrolled by Sharan’s production house, Laddu Cinemas.

Apart from being the creative head, Tharun is also venturing into production and will be co-producing the film under the banner Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. Guru Shishyaru also starring senior actor Dattanna will have Ajaneesh B Loknath scoring music and Sudhakar Shetty handling the camerawork. Apart from this film, Sharan also has Avatar Purusha, for which he has completed the shoot. The film directed by Suni bankrolled by Pushkar Films will be out in 2 parts.

The sportsdrama directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi resumes shooting from today

