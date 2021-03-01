Celebrities across various film industries launch teaser of mud racing flick titled 'Muddy'

By Express News Service

Many celebrities from the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi film industries virtually launched the teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual film, Muddy, The movie is touted as India’s first feature film on mud racing.

The teaser was also launched virtually by Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, Malayalam actors Fahad Faasil and Unni Mukundan, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Kannada actor Dr. Sivaraj Kumar., and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

The film, directed by Dr. Praghabal, was announced by Tamil star Vijay Sethupati last week when he released the motion potion on February 20.

Actors Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Anusha Suresh and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artists in the film and Harish Peradi, IM Vijayan and Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles. Muddy will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

