Munduvareda Adhyaya to hit theatres on March 18

Aditya is going to be back on the silver screen with Munduvareda Adhyaya, which is slated to be released on March 18. The Deadly Soma actor was last seen in the Darshan-starrer Chakravarthy, which came out in 2017.

Backed by Kanaja Enterprises, Munduvareda Adhyaya is helmed by Balu Chandrashekar. According to the director, the crime thriller features Aditya as a cop, and underlines the proverb ‘unity is strength’, but in a different context.

“It mirrors a few personalities found in our society and paints a positive picture. The film will bring to

surface the friction between good and evil,” he says. The makers had released the film’s dialogue teaser in February.

Munduvareda Adhyaya also stars Mukyamantri Chandru, Jai Jagadeesh, Ashika Somashekar, Sandeep Kumar, and Chandana Gowda, among others. Songs have been composed by Johny Nithin, while Anoop Seelin has worked on the background score, and Dilip Chakravarthy has handled the camera work.