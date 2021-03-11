Ajay Rao’s Krishna Talkies to be out on April 9

By Express News Service

Ajay Rao, who is usually portrayed as a lover boy in most of his films, will be seen in a different form in the upcoming movie, Krishna Talkies, says writer-director Vijay Anand.

The upcoming suspense thriller, which comes with elements of horror, is all set to be released on April 9. The makers had recently released the trailer on Jhankar Music.

Apart from Ajay Rao, Chikkanna plays a prominent role in the film, which features Apurva and Sindhu Loknath in the female lead roles. The film is produced by Govindaraju A H Aluru.

It has Sridhar V Sambhram composing the music while Abhishek Kasargodu has handled the camera work. Krishna Talkies also stars Yash Shetty, Shobaraj, Mandya Ramesh and Promod Shetty, among others.