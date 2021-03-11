Shivarajkumar’s 125th film titled Veda

By Express News Service

The buzz about Shivarajkumar and director Harsha collaborating for their 125th project was earlier reported by CE, and it now stands confirmed. The film has been titled Veda, and carries the tagline — The Brutal 1960s. It will be officially launched on Thursday morning.

This will be the first film venture bankrolled by Shivarajkumar’s home banner. According to a source, an announcement about it will be made with a simple pooja and a poster release on the occasion of Shivaratri.

The tag line hints at the plot being set in the 1960s. The story is said to be a village based. The actor-director duo, who share a good rapport, are joining hands for the fourth time. They first worked together in Vajrakaya, and later teamed up for Bhajarangi. This was followed by the yet-to-be-released, Bhajarangi 2, and Veda will be their next. Shivarajkumar is currently shooting for Shivappa.

The film, directed by Vijay Milton, is currently on floors and the team has completed the shooting of their second schedule. His next and 124th film will be with writer-turned-director Ram Dhulipudi, which will be followed by Harsha’s film, the shooting of which will begin in June or July.

The film will bring together the Century Star and director A Harsha for the fourth time; official announcement of the project, bankrolled by Shivarajkumar’s home banner, will be made today on the occasion of Shivaratri