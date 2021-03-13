STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nishvika Naidu to be paired opposite Sharan in Guru Shishyaru

The film, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, is bankrolled by Laddu Cinemas in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez

Nishivika Naidu

Nishivika Naidu

By Express News Service

Nishivika Naidu is the final choice to play the female lead in Sharan’s upcoming film, Guru Shishyaru. The film, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, will have the Gentleman heroine share screen space for the first time with the Avatar Purusha actor. This sports-based film wrapped in comedy is currently on floors, and Nishvika is expected to join the sets soon.

The plot is set in the mid-90s, which is underlined by the tagline, ‘Long Long Long ago in 1995’. It explores the conflict between a PT master and his students, and will have a whistle play an important part. Guru Shishyaru is bankrolled by actor Sharan’s production house, Laddu Cinemas, in association with Tharun Kishore Kreatiivez. It will be the first production venture by the Roberrt director, who will also be working as a creative head for the film.

Nishvika Naidu, who was last seen in Ramarjuna, will be seen in a pivotal role in Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. She is also a part of Pradeep Varma’s romantic drama, Murphy, starring Prabhu Mundkur, shooting for which is yet to begin.

