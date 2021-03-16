STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
D Satyaprakash’s third directorial titled Man of the Match?

The film, will officially be launched on March 18, when the makers plan to unveil the title; team to start shooting from April.

D Satyaprakash

D Satyaprakash

By Express News Service

Director of Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla D Satyaprakash, is getting ready for his third outing. The team is officially planning to unveil the title on March 18, however, CE has learnt that they have named the film, Man of the Match. With a director who is noted for his unusual style, Satya is now further arousing curiosity with the title and content. The makers will officially reveal all the details on Thursday at the film’s launch.

The director is bankrolling the film under his banner Satya Pictures and is working in association with Mayura Motion Pictures owned Manjunatha Dase Gowda. The artistes and technical crew, who worked in Rama Rama Re, will be teaming up again for this film.

The actors include K Jayaram, Dharmanna Kadur, Nataraj among others. The music directors are Nobin Paul and Vasuki Vaibhav, while the cinematographer is Lavith.  The team, which is ready with the screenplay, plans to begin shooting from April. The entire film will be canned in Bengaluru.

