STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I first started auditioning for films when I was in Class 5: 'Padavi Poorva' actor Pruthvi Shamanur

“Getting into films was my childhood dream, and growing up, I didn’t mind being part of the blink-and-miss role,” says Pruthvi. 

Published: 16th March 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pruthvi Shamanur

Pruthvi Shamanur

By Express News Service

Padavi Poorva is introducing Pruthvi Shamanur, who is one of the youngest talents coming into tinsel town. This 6’ hero-in-the-making is currently juggling his film career and education. “We have completed shooting for two schedules,” says the newbie, who is happy at the way the film, directed by Hariprasad Jayanna, is shaping up under the guidance of Yogaraj Bhat.

“Getting into films was my childhood dream, and growing up, I didn’t mind being part of the blink-and-miss role,” says Pruthvi. 

His wish to join films began when he was in Class 2 and he started auditioning for films when he was in Class 5. “I don’t remember the number of auditions I have given, but I would not get selected. The reason was my height. As a child artiste, they would usually feel that I looked older than the role demanded,” says the young talent, who later chose to get into modelling. “I thought the ramp might help me get recognition and would be the best platform to enter the industry. I represented India at the South Asia Pacific in which I was the runner up,” he says.

The actor was spotted by directed Yogaraj Bhat, and according to Pruthvi, Bhatru saw his picture at a birthday party, and later chose him to be a part of Padavi Poorva. “I am also into martial arts and have participated in competitions at state levels,” he says. 

Going further, Pruthvi is in talks with various filmmakers. However, his next move will depend on the release of Padavi Poorva. “My dream was to meet Yogaraj Bhat, take a photo with him, and share it on social media. But today, I’m happy to work under his guidance,” he says. 

Padavi Poorva is made under the banner of Yogaraj Movies and is produced by Bhatru and Ravi Shamanur. The film, starring Anjali Anish and Yasho Shivakumar as the female leads, will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padavi Poorva Pruthvi Shamanur
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp