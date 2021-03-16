I first started auditioning for films when I was in Class 5: 'Padavi Poorva' actor Pruthvi Shamanur

By Express News Service

Padavi Poorva is introducing Pruthvi Shamanur, who is one of the youngest talents coming into tinsel town. This 6’ hero-in-the-making is currently juggling his film career and education. “We have completed shooting for two schedules,” says the newbie, who is happy at the way the film, directed by Hariprasad Jayanna, is shaping up under the guidance of Yogaraj Bhat.

“Getting into films was my childhood dream, and growing up, I didn’t mind being part of the blink-and-miss role,” says Pruthvi.

His wish to join films began when he was in Class 2 and he started auditioning for films when he was in Class 5. “I don’t remember the number of auditions I have given, but I would not get selected. The reason was my height. As a child artiste, they would usually feel that I looked older than the role demanded,” says the young talent, who later chose to get into modelling. “I thought the ramp might help me get recognition and would be the best platform to enter the industry. I represented India at the South Asia Pacific in which I was the runner up,” he says.

The actor was spotted by directed Yogaraj Bhat, and according to Pruthvi, Bhatru saw his picture at a birthday party, and later chose him to be a part of Padavi Poorva. “I am also into martial arts and have participated in competitions at state levels,” he says.

Going further, Pruthvi is in talks with various filmmakers. However, his next move will depend on the release of Padavi Poorva. “My dream was to meet Yogaraj Bhat, take a photo with him, and share it on social media. But today, I’m happy to work under his guidance,” he says.

Padavi Poorva is made under the banner of Yogaraj Movies and is produced by Bhatru and Ravi Shamanur. The film, starring Anjali Anish and Yasho Shivakumar as the female leads, will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera work.