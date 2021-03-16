Stories that work in Korea don’t work in Karnataka: 'Munduverada Adhyaya' star Aditya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Aditya prefers that his work does the talk. The actor is back in focus with his latest film Munduverada Adhyaya, directed by Balu Chandrashekar, which is slated for release on March 19.

“This film was supposed to release on the same date last year, but got pushed due to the pandemic. Somehow we managed to get the same date this year,” says Aditya, who mentions that in the coming days, audiences will see more of him. “I plan to celebrate cinema, and people will see more of my work.

After Mundaverada Adhyaya, I have two more films on floors — director S Narayan’s film titled D and an action commercial entertainer by Om Prakash Rao, which will also release this year,” says Aditya, who wants to challenge himself as an actor and do things that excite him. “People love my work and the trailer of my latest film is an example. Those who have watched it are eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.”

Yet again, Aditya will be seen in playing an investigative officer, a role in which he has been appreciated previously. “This is an experimental film, and a subject I am attempting for the first time. It follows the format of a Hollywood movie and makes for an edge-of-a-seat thriller,” says Aditya, whose project doesn’t have a heroine, romance or a duet. “It makes a difference to me to work in such projects. For audiences too, this will be something new to watch on screen,” he explains.

Having said that, Aditya is ready to do run-of-the-mill characters as he says he can’t expect performance-oriented scripts coming his way each time. “The point is that I am not been offered a good love story. People liked me as Sweety, but nothing interesting came after that. On the other hand, a few makers still want me to portray the character I did in Deadly Soma. Even 16 years after its release, it’s still relevant,” he says, adding, “That is a notion I want to break. I am avoiding such projects. I am game to play a big don as long as it is a well-handled script,” says Aditya who points out that direction is considered very easy today, but not many are willing to think a script through.

“I have come across a few directors with no previous experience, who watch a Korean film and try to bring that story to nativity. Those stories might work in Korea, but not in Karnataka,” he says.

Talking about first-time director Balu, Aditya says. “This is the first time I am working with a debutant, but he didn’t come across as a newcomer. Since he had worked under a director like Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, he knew what he wanted,” he says, adding that he picked the film for story, and its unpredictable climax.Going forward, he wants to work with directors who dare to think differently. “Yogaraj Bhat, Suri, Prashanth Neel, Dinakar Thoogudeepa and Rishab Shetty,” he rattles at first go.