STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Power-packed line-up for power star Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar’s calendar is full this year with back-to-back projects. CE digs into the details of each of his upcoming films 

Published: 17th March 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is slated for release on April 1. Production house Hombale Films, which had initially planned a mega pre-release event in Mysuru, has now cancelled the plan. Instead, the team, along with the lead actor, plan to visit each district. Meanwhile, the makers are releasing a video song, Feel the Power, from the film’s album today.

The song which is said to be a dance number, has lyrics written by director Santhosh Ananddram, composed by S Thaman, and is sung by Shashank Sheshagiri. Produced by Vijay Kirangadundar, the film has Sayyeshha making her Kannada debut, along with Dhananjay, Diganth, Sonu Gowda as part of the cast. 

Bolobolo James
The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar, is now halfway through its work. The makers had recently completed a schedule in Kashmir, where they filmed a song, a fight sequence and few talkie portions. Director Chethan, in an earlier interview with CE, had said that the shooting experience has been exhilarating and has very interesting episodes to bring into the frame. The film, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, has Priya Anand playing the female lead. The team is coming up with a special birthday poster of Puneeth, to celebrate the occasion.

On a hat-trick combination 
The Puneeth- Santhosh- Hombale Productions combo that has given a hit film like Raajakumara, is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa, which is their third outing. This news has been confirmed by the director, and the project will go on floors after Puneeth completes shooting for James.

Fresh collaboration of actor-director
Puneeth will be collaborating with Saarathi director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, which will be bankrolled by Jayanna Films. This will be the third time that this trio of producers-- Jayanna, Bhogendra and Puneeth-- will be coming together. This is the 24th film to be made under their banner. The film’s shooting will begin this year, and according to the director, most of it will be canned in Bengaluru and will have huge sets. The team, which will officially make the announcement today, will be revealing further details about the technical crew, and cast and as and when they finalise on the film’s title. 

Intelligence officer 
Pailwaan director S Krishna will be directing Puneeth. An official announcement made on the actor’s birthday, described the film as ‘Espionage-- The war that never ends.’ This will be the second production coming from the director’s home banner and will be produced by Swapna Krishna.

Krishna’s yet-to-be-titled film will see Puneeth as a R&AW agent, and for this role he has been doing a lot of groundwork. This is going to be a commercial entertainers, but the story will depict things as close to reality. It revolves around how intelligence agencies are important to safeguard our country. The film will have cameraman Karunakar, Pallavi Rao, Deepu S Kumar, Sagargowda and Devaraj Subbanna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Santhosh Ananddram
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp