AP Arjun brings together Virat and Sanjana Anand in Addhuri Lover

The film is made under the director’s production house, AP Arjun Films; while the muhurath is on Thursday, shoot will commence from April 1

Published: 18th March 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

'KISS' hero Virat

'KISS' hero Virat

By Express News Service

Director AP Arjun, who is directing KISS hero Virat in his next, has finalised Sanjana Anand as the female lead. The film has been titled Addhuri Lover. Sanjana, who came to limelight with Chemistry of Kariappa, is also part  of Duniya Vijay’s Salaga, which is up for an April 15 release. The actor will also be seen in Shokiwala and Window Seat which are in post production stage. 

In Addhuri Lover,  Arjun-- who has directed films like Ambari, Addhuri, Airavata, Raate, Kiss — has come up with another romantic drama, and is making the film with a considerably big budget. It will be a bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu. This project will be the filmmaker’s sixth outing and second project to be made under his production house, AP Arjun Films.

The film’s muhurath will take place today, and will have the team officially making an announcement about the project. The team plans to go on floors from April 1, and will be shooting in locations like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chikmagalur, Kodaikanal, Goa, and Darjeeling, and will be shot in two large schedules. Addhuri Lover will have Sanketh handling the cinematography.

