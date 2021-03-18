Dwarki Raghava’s Ondhu Ghanteya Kathe to release on March 19

By Express News Service

This March 19 will see the release of Ondhu Ghanteya Kathe, a film by Dwarki Raghava. It is based on a true incident that is wrapped in comedy and winds up with a strong social message on the treatment of a woman. “The film conveys how it is long overdue for the ‘fairer sex’ to be given equal respect in society and not be considered as mere objects of gratification or pleasure,” he says.

According to director Dwarki, the content of Ondhu Ghanteya Kathe makes it universal and seems apt for present day happenings worldover. The film, produced by Kashyap Dakoju, is being made under the banner Realwealth Venture Productions, and has Ajay Raj, Shanaya, Swathi Sharma, Chidanand, Anand, Prakash Tumminad and Chandrakala among others in the cast.The film has music by Denis Vallaban A and Suryakantha PH handling the camerawork.