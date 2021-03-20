STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hariprriya bags lead role in Upendra's next film directed by Shashank

However, this announcement was made before lockdown and the actor says that there is no further update from the team.

By Express News Service

Hariprriya, who has often stressed about taking up projects that explore her versatility, says she wants to live up to the standards she has set. The actor is elated to be part of Shashank's upcoming directorial, in which she will be paired opposite Upendra.

"I have been wanting to work with Upendra in a full-fledged film. It has finally come true. Director Shashank is known to give scope for performance for heroines. The roles come with strong characterisation. I have heard the script, and the director has designed a good character for me," says Hariprriya.

Hariprriya was also signed for K Madesh's directorial Lagaam. This announcement was made before lockdown, however, the actor says that there is no further update from the team. "I was signed for Lagaam, but I don’t know where the project stands. I don't think it will start anytime soon," says Hariprriya, adding, "As of now, I will be juggling between Jayatheertha’s Bell Bottom 2 and this yet-to-be-titled project by Shashank," she says.

The actor has also completed shoot for Happy Ending, Vijayaprasad's Petromax which stars Sathish Ninasam, and the remake of Evaru. "I have to make up for whatever I lost in 2020, and I am glad to be a busy bee with interesting films coming my way," she says.

