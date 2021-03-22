Ragini Dwivedi signs 'Johnny Walker'

By Express News Service

Actor Ragini Dwivedi had recently talked about taking up at least six to eight projects this year. Now, she has already bagged her second film. The actor, who is part of Karva 3, will be the face of Johnny Walker.

This is going to be an action crime thriller in which Ragini will be seen in the role of an investigative officer. Various shades to her role will be explored as she will be paired opposite Abhay Veer.

The latter, who made his debut with Saniha, has worked in movies like Savaal, along with Prajwal Devaraj. He has also worked in films like Brahmaputra, Raitha Rajya, 90Hodi Manige Nadi, and Hoysala, and is now set to begin his eighth film.

Vedhik, who brings in his experience of working as an associate with Narthan in Mufti, will be making his directorial debut with Johnny Walker.

An official announcement about the project will be made today on Aanand Audio when the team plans to reveal more details. Interestingly, this will be a multilingual film which will be out in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.