Sudeep’s 'Kotigobba 3' pre-release event to be held in Chitradurga

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, the story of Kotigobba 3 is penned by lead actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Published: 22nd March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

While Sudeep fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kotigobba 3 slated to hit screens on April 29, the makers of this commercial entertainer are coming up with a mega pre-release event/  audio launch will be held in Chitradurga.

A decision about the event and venue was decided at a meeting, held by producer, Surappa Babu and the actor, recently.

The team is currently preparing for a gala function. Keeping in mind the Covid situation, the crew is chalking out a plan, wherein the event will be held on April 20.

However, an official confirmation on the date is awaited. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to come up with their next single, details of which will be announced in the coming days. 

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, the story of Kotigobba 3 is penned by lead actor Sudeep. It marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik.

With Madonna Sebastian and Shradhaa Das playing the female leads, the film also has B-town hero Aftab Shivadasani playing an important role.

It also sees Tabla Nani, Ravi Shankar, and Rajesh Nataranga as part of the cast. The film also features Ashika Ranganath making a cameo appearance in a special song.

Arjun Janya is composing the music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Kotigobba 3 is made with a huge budget and is one of the few Kannada films to be filmed in two foreign locations. 

