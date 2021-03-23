I am excited to develop this visually-impaired character: Ganesh

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With actor Ganesh and director Suni collaborating for a movie once again, expectations are high. Naturally so, since this actor-director combo were behind hit film Chamak.

There’s a lot of curiosity around Sakath, their second outing, which is based on a reality show and includes a courtroom drama.

The latest revelation by the Golden Star, who plays the role of a visually-impaired person in the film, has only added to the buzz. ‘First time in blind role (sic),’ Ganesh tweeted.

“After Chamak, I had a discussion with director Suni, and when I expressed to him that I was looking for a subject, which should have content, be a thorough entertainer, and should also place me in a thrilling characterisation, this storyline popped up. It is based on a reality show, and when the director told me that I will be playing the role of a blind person, I agreed instantly. I jumped at the one-line description of the film. Today, it is shaping up to be a good entertainer thriller,” says the Mungaru Male hero, who is close to completing 15 years in his film career in April.

An actor, popularly known as the romantic hero of Sandalwood, Ganesh often looks for roles that explore new characterisations.

“Playing a blind person’s character is new to me, and I am currently enjoying developing this personality. There are fresh ideas coming to the fore,” Ganesh says, adding, “Suni, who has come up with a good screenplay, has penned some excellent dialogues for the film. There is action too, and overall, the film will be a complete entertainer and totally different. It has been a thrilling experience for me, and I hope it will be the same for the audience when they watch it in theatres,” he says.

The film, made under the KVN banner and Suprith Productions, also features Nishvika Naidu in the female lead. She is also said to be playing a blind character in the film.

The movie, which has music composed by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, marks the debut of actor Surbhi.

Ganesh, who will be completing a schedule for Sakath, will next be joining the sets of Tribble Riding.

He will be completing shooting of pending songs, post which, he will hop on Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2.

“The first release in 2021 will be I and the release date will be announced as and when the team will ready to hit the screens,” he signs off.