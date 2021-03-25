STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ranam' highlights a hot national issue: Chetan Kumar

Director V Samudra’s film, which also features late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, is getting released on March 26

Published: 25th March 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Ranam'.

A still from 'Ranam'.

By Express News Service

Ranam, which was ready for release in March last year and got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to hit the screens on March 26.

The film will show actor Chetan Kumar styling himself along the lines of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara.

Ranam was one of the last films for late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who will be seen in the role of a policeman. Starring along with him is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. 

Chetan, who is also known to be a social activist, says he can relate to the character he plays in the movie.

He will be seen as a person who fights again injustice and highlights the struggles of farmers — a topic that has been the point of focus and discussions at the national level over the last six months, Chetan said during a media interaction. 

“I am glad to be a part of a film that discusses farmers’ issues and solutions, and how to give back something to society. The story will also closely resonate with the youth,” Chetan said, expressing his happiness on being directed by V Samudra.

“He has worked in Telugu cinema before making his Kannada film debut, and I am glad to be associated with him,” the actor added.Ranam, produced by Kanakapura Srinivas, has music by Gurukiran and cinematography by Niranjanan Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranam Chetan Kumar
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp