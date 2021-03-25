'Ranam' highlights a hot national issue: Chetan Kumar

By Express News Service

Ranam, which was ready for release in March last year and got pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to hit the screens on March 26.

The film will show actor Chetan Kumar styling himself along the lines of Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara.

Ranam was one of the last films for late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who will be seen in the role of a policeman. Starring along with him is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Chetan, who is also known to be a social activist, says he can relate to the character he plays in the movie.

He will be seen as a person who fights again injustice and highlights the struggles of farmers — a topic that has been the point of focus and discussions at the national level over the last six months, Chetan said during a media interaction.

“I am glad to be a part of a film that discusses farmers’ issues and solutions, and how to give back something to society. The story will also closely resonate with the youth,” Chetan said, expressing his happiness on being directed by V Samudra.

“He has worked in Telugu cinema before making his Kannada film debut, and I am glad to be associated with him,” the actor added.Ranam, produced by Kanakapura Srinivas, has music by Gurukiran and cinematography by Niranjanan Babu.