Gawli’s first-look poster out: Srinagar Kitty to headline Soora’s directorial debut

Srinagar Kitty, who is known for playing diverse characters, has bagged the lead role in an upcoming commercial entertainer titled, Gawli. The film is directed by Soora, a debutant, who has earlier assisted several renowned filmmakers in the film industry.

The team has officially announced the film with the first-look poster, which features Kitty in a bloody and menacing look. The debutant director’s commercial entertainer is currently in the pre-production phase, and he is in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew members. The film is expected to hit the floors in two months.

Gawli is produced by Raghu Singham under his production banner Sohan Film Factory. Popular playback singer Shashank Seshagiri is composing the music for the film, while Prajwal Gowda, who has assisted KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, will be cranking the camera.

Srinagar Kitty recently wrapped up the shoot of Avatar Purusha, which is directed by Suni. The actor will also be seen in Khadhar Kumar’s Veeram, where he plays the role of an antagonist.