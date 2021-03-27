Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3 heads to Tollywood

By Express News Service

The Kichcha Sudeep-starrer film, Kotigobba 3, will be the latest Kannada film to head to Tollywood. The much-anticipated commercial entertainer, bankrolled by Surappa Babu, marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik. It has already created a pre-release buzz with its songs and trailers. The Telugu dubbing rights of the movie are said to have been acquired by Good Cinema Group and producer Devendra DK at a high price, and they will also be taking care of the overseas market.

Sudeep

Presented by Spandana Pasam and Swethan Reddy, Kotigobba 3 will be released in Telugu with the title K3 - Kotiokokkadu. The makers will have Shreyas Media promoting the film across India and abroad. Sudeep is a known face in Tollywood, having earlier done Raktha Charitra 1& 2 directed by Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli’s directorial Eega.

The actor was also part of Baahubali -- The Beginning and the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His previous Kannada film, Pailwaan, was also dubbed and released in Telugu. Meanwhile, a mega pre-release event for the audio launch has been planned in Chitradurga ahead of the release on April 29.

Kotigobba 3, which has a story penned by Sudeep, features Madonna Sebastian as the female lead, along with Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivadasaani, Ravi Shankar and others in the cast. Arjun Janya has composed the music and Shekhar Chandru has handled the camerawork. The film has Ashika Ranganath making a guest appearance in a special song.