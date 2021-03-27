STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3 heads to Tollywood

The Kannada film will see a simultaneous release in Telugu with the title K3-Kotikokkadu

Published: 27th March 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep

By Express News Service

The Kichcha Sudeep-starrer film, Kotigobba 3, will be the latest Kannada film to head to Tollywood. The much-anticipated commercial entertainer, bankrolled by Surappa Babu, marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik. It has already created a pre-release buzz with its songs and trailers.  The Telugu dubbing rights of the movie are said to have been acquired by Good Cinema Group and producer Devendra DK at a high price, and they will also be taking care of the overseas market. 

Sudeep

Presented by Spandana Pasam and Swethan Reddy, Kotigobba 3 will be released in Telugu with the title K3 - Kotiokokkadu. The makers will have Shreyas Media promoting the film across India and abroad. Sudeep is a known face in Tollywood, having earlier done Raktha Charitra 1& 2 directed by Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli’s directorial Eega.

The actor was also part of Baahubali -- The Beginning and the Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. His previous Kannada film, Pailwaan, was also dubbed and released in Telugu. Meanwhile, a mega pre-release event for the audio launch has been planned in Chitradurga ahead of the release on April 29.

Kotigobba 3, which has a story penned by Sudeep, features Madonna Sebastian as the female lead, along with Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivadasaani, Ravi Shankar and others in the cast. Arjun Janya has composed the music and Shekhar Chandru has handled the camerawork. The film has Ashika Ranganath making a guest appearance in a special song.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kichcha sudeep
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp