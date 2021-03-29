Duniya Vijay's Salaga makers to conduct pre-release event on April 10

By Express News Service

Actor Duniya Vijay's directorial debut Salaga is in line to hit screens, and the makers will officially announce the release date on April 5. The film is expected to release next month. Earlier reports had mentioned that the team had planned for the film to hit theatres on April 15, however, an official confirmation from the production house will reveal the exact release date.

Meanwhile, a pre-release event is planned at Hosapete on April 10, for which the team is currently preparing with dance rehearsals. At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions are being kept in mind.

On the other hand, team Salaga has chosen the game of cricket as part of their promotional strategy and are conducting tournaments in various part of Karnataka, including Chitradurga, Mysuru and Huballi. Salaga’s producer KP Sreekanth is joining hands with Vijay for the first time.

The songs, composed by Charan Raj, have already created a lot of buzz around the film, which is based on an underworld subject. This being actor Vijay’s first attempt at direction has further raised the anticipation.

The film also features Sanjana Anand in the female lead. Dhananjay plays the role of a police officer, while Nagabhusan plays a prominent character along with BV Bhaskar, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu in the cast.