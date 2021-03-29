Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth take part in trust-building workshop for Sagaradaache Yello

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Preparation for Hemanth M Rao's Sapta Sagaradaache Yello is on track with the director's current focus on a workshop he conducted for lead pair Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth. The team shared a few pictures from the workshop where Rakshit and Rukmini are said to be involved in trust-building exercises.

The lead pair was asked to cook a meal, take part in a blindfold challenge, solve puzzles together, apart from a lot of mirroring exercises. Hemanth, who has been particular about this workshop, designed it for the lead actors to get familiar with themselves, understand their characters, and also build that on-screen chemistry.

"The workshop was designed to build a sense of understanding for the reel couple, Manu and Priya. We have done a few sessions and it has been a lot of fun," says Hemanth, who added that the idea to do this was to keep them on their toes, and see how best he could engage with them. "It was combined motivation and energy which made it fun," the director says.

The actor-director is collaborating for the second time - after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu - for this film which is an intense love story. The project, bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, plans to go on floors in the next few days. Sapta Sagardaache Yello has on board music director Charan Raj and cameraperson Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.