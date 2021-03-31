Avatar Purusha’s first single brings in IPL flavour

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Avatar Purusha, which stars Sharan and is bankrolled by Pushkar Films, has locked May 28 as the release date. And looks like director Suni is on track. Even as the director is currently busy with the film’s post production, they are getting ready to release the first single on April 9.

Sharan

What’s interesting about the track (Tarutaane harusha avatara purusha, tamte hodi baaro entry kotta hero) is that a few sequences of the song are designed around the IPL frenzy. Incidentally, the song is being released on the start date of the cricket match series, which makes it all the more special for the team.

The film brings together the popular Chuttu Chuttu pair Sharan and Ashika Ranganath for the second time. This will be their first association with director Suni who has made films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Chamak, among others. Avatar Purusha will be out in two parts, with each part having a run-time of two hours and 20 minutes. The first has the tagline Ashta Digbandana Madalaka, which will bring to the fore a blend of deep characterisation and humour. The second part, which is captioned Trishanku, will explore a plot that is rarely touched upon in Sandalwood.

Written by Suni and Sheelam Kiran, the music is composed by Arjun Janya. The stunts are performed by national award-winning fight master Vikram Mor, while the cinematography is handled by William David. Avatar Purusha will be the first release for many members of the cast and crew, including Sharan and Ashika. While Sharan is currently shooting for his other film Guru Shishyaru, Ashika has completed shooting for Raymo and is now on the sets of MadaGaja. Suni, meanwhile, is juggling his next project Sakath which stars Ganesh, while simultaneously working on the first copy of Avatar Purusha.