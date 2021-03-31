Shashi Kumar to make cameo appearance in Sugar Factory

By Express News Service

Director Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory, starring Love Mocktail hero Krishna, is currently going on in Goa. Joining the team is former Bigg Boss Season 6 winner, actor and agriculturist Shashi Kumar.

He will be making a cameo appearance in the comedy entertainer, which also stars Sonal Monteiro, Advithi Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in the cast. Post his stint in the reality show, Shashi Kumar forayed into tinsel town with Mehabooba, which is still under production.

Sugar Factory will be second project for which the makers have set a 24-day schedule in the land of beaches. The rest of the portions will be canned in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The story of Sugar Factory, penned by the director, is bankrolled by R Girish. The film’s music is scored by Kabir Rafi, while Santhosh Rai Pathaje is handling the camera work.