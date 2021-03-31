STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shashi Kumar to make cameo appearance in Sugar Factory

Post his stint in the reality show, Shashi Kumar forayed into tinsel town with Mehabooba, which is still under production.

Published: 31st March 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sugar Factory'.

A still from 'Sugar Factory'.

By Express News Service

Director Deepak Aras’ Sugar Factory, starring Love Mocktail hero Krishna, is currently going on in Goa. Joining the team is former Bigg Boss Season 6 winner, actor and agriculturist Shashi Kumar.

He will be making a cameo appearance in the comedy entertainer, which also stars Sonal Monteiro, Advithi Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in the cast. Post his stint in the reality show, Shashi Kumar forayed into tinsel town with Mehabooba, which is still under production.

Sugar Factory will be second project for which the makers have set a 24-day schedule in the land of beaches. The rest of the portions will be canned in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The story of Sugar Factory, penned by the director, is bankrolled by R Girish. The film’s music is scored by Kabir Rafi, while Santhosh Rai Pathaje is handling the camera work.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepak Aras Sugar Factory Bigg Boss winner Shashi Kumar
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp