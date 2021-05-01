STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

S Mahendar to direct Ravichandran in film on village-based subject

While the director-actor is teaming up for the first time, it is the backdrop of a village that the story is set against, that makes this combination more interesting.

Published: 01st May 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

S Mahendar (L) and Ravichandran

S Mahendar (L) and Ravichandran

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

S Mahendar will direct Ravichandran, for a film that is focused on a village-based subject. The director of films like Karpoorada Gombe, Snehaloka, Vallee and Ninagagi, will be collaborating for the first time with the Crazy Star.

While there have been speculations that the director has been preparing for this project for a while, it was confirmed to CE on Friday by the director himself. "Yes, Ravichandran and I will be associating for a project, and we have locked the script," he says.

The director mentioned that they were in the process of making an official announcement when the lockdown was announced. "We have been working on the project and we were finalising the technical team and cast. We were to start shooting, however, the lockdown and pandemic have now pushed the plan," says Mahendar, adding that the relevant details of the film will be announced when the project goes on floors.

While the director-actor is teaming up for the first time, it is the backdrop of a village that the story is set against, that makes this combination more interesting. For fans of Ravichandran, who have loved watching films like Halli Mestru, Annayya, Ramachaari, to name a few, this will be yet another offering from the Crazy Star.

Currently, Ravichandran has completed the shooting of BM Giriraj's Kannadiga. The writer-actor- director is also getting ready to bring out his next film Ravi Bopanna to theatres.

He also has Drishya 2, which they plan to take on floors when the government permits shooting. Meanwhile, director Mahendar has completed shooting for Pampa (Panchahalli Parashivamurthy) , which is ready for release. But all plans depend on the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Mahendar Ravichandran
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp