S Mahendar to direct Ravichandran in film on village-based subject

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

S Mahendar will direct Ravichandran, for a film that is focused on a village-based subject. The director of films like Karpoorada Gombe, Snehaloka, Vallee and Ninagagi, will be collaborating for the first time with the Crazy Star.

While there have been speculations that the director has been preparing for this project for a while, it was confirmed to CE on Friday by the director himself. "Yes, Ravichandran and I will be associating for a project, and we have locked the script," he says.

The director mentioned that they were in the process of making an official announcement when the lockdown was announced. "We have been working on the project and we were finalising the technical team and cast. We were to start shooting, however, the lockdown and pandemic have now pushed the plan," says Mahendar, adding that the relevant details of the film will be announced when the project goes on floors.

While the director-actor is teaming up for the first time, it is the backdrop of a village that the story is set against, that makes this combination more interesting. For fans of Ravichandran, who have loved watching films like Halli Mestru, Annayya, Ramachaari, to name a few, this will be yet another offering from the Crazy Star.

Currently, Ravichandran has completed the shooting of BM Giriraj's Kannadiga. The writer-actor- director is also getting ready to bring out his next film Ravi Bopanna to theatres.

He also has Drishya 2, which they plan to take on floors when the government permits shooting. Meanwhile, director Mahendar has completed shooting for Pampa (Panchahalli Parashivamurthy) , which is ready for release. But all plans depend on the pandemic.