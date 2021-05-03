I’m playing a mature role for the first time in 'Purushottama': Apurva

By Express News Service

Purushottama, which marks the acting debut of Bodybuilder Ravi, has brought on board Apurva in the female lead. The actor of films like Apoorva and Victory sequel, was last seen in Ajay Rao-starrer Krishna Talkies, directed by Vijay Anand.

For Gym Ravi, who has played supporting characters in over 130 movies, Purushottama will be the first film in which he plays a full-fledged hero. Directed by Amarnath SV, the film held the muhurath on February 14, after which Apurva, along with the rest of the cast and crew, is said to have covered the shooting of major portions of the film, which were filmed in various parts of Mysuru.

Although the team had only 12 days of shoot left, they had to pack up owing to the lockdown. The hero, popularly known as Gym Ravi among the friends in the industry, has taken responsibility of production of the film as well. Apurva, who shared a few stills from the film with CE, says that Purushottama will see her in a different light and role, both of which she finds exciting.

“This is a revenge thriller which runs on the heroine. The film sees me playing a mature character, someone way older than me. I play this responsible role of a married woman. Since it’s a first attempt from my end, I found performing every sequence a challenge,” she says. Sridhar V Sambhram and DoP Kumar R will be handling the music and cinematography, respectively.