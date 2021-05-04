STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Sudeep approached for Shankar-Ram Charan’s pan-India film

The veteran director, who is keen on having the south Indian and Bollywood actor for a major role, has discussed the storyline and character with Kichcha Sudeep

Published: 04th May 2021 10:05 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It  was announced in February that director Shankar is collaborating with Telugu actor Ram Charan for a pan-India film, backed by famous producers Dil Raju and Shirish, under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The latest developments state that the makers have approached actor Sudeep to play a major role in this yet-to-betitled project.

A source close to the unit tells us that the veteran director, who is preparing for the project, has reached out to Sudeep and narrated the script. However, the Pailwaan hero is yet to take a final call on doing the film. A familiar name in the south, Sudeep’s first stint in Telugu was with Rakhta Charitra, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. His popularity further rose after his role in SS Rajamouli’s thriller, Eega.

The film was made in Tamil as Naan Ee, and was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi. The Kannada star has also worked in Telugu films like Baahubali: The beginning and Chiranjeevi’s, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which was coincidentally produced by Ram Charan. Sudeep, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Dabbang 3, is now waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3, directed by debutant Shiva Karthik.

The film was originally slated for release on April 29 but got pushed owing to the second wave of Covid-19. Apart from this film, he has Vikrant Rona for which he has almost completed shooting for. Only one song from the film feating Jacqueline Fernandez is left to be shot. Vikrant Rona has been announced to hit the screens on August 19, in multiple languages, if things go according t o the production house’s plan.

Meanwhile, Sudeep, who was unwell recently has recovered from his illness and shared an update regarding his health on Twitter a couple of days ago. He thanked his friends and fans for their concern andprayers. However, Sudeep, who  was hosting big boss kannada  season 8 could not   participate last weekend, owing to the current pandemic situation and the lockdown in Karnataka.

