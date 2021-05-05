'Devara Kanasu' makes its way to Cannes Film Festival

By Express News Service

Suresh Lakkoor is elated that his directorial debut Devara Kanasu, a children's film, has got an entry to participate in the panel screening and final selection of the Cannes Film Festival.

"The screening for invitees will take place on May 30 and the festival screening will begin from July 6 and will go on till July 17," says the first-time director who has done a film making course from New York Film Academy and an advanced diploma in acting from Barry John School of Acting.

His experience comes from assisting various directors in Mumbai and has also been part of television commercials. The story of Devara Kanasu, written by Sunil Ram, is also produced by C Jayakumar and C Shakher.

"It was my wish to debut my film career with a children's movie which has been fulfilled with Devara Kanasu," says Suresh, who has shot the entire film in rustic and realistic locations of Chintamani.

"This children's film high - lights the innocence of a village boy, and his struggle for livelihood. It brings in elements of Swacha Bharat, women empowerment issues and alcoholic abuse, all of which are finely knitted in a storytelling mode. It also brings the essence of culture and the true life of a village," he says.

Devarakanasu star cast includes child artistes Deepak and Amulya who play the leads along with Youvaraj Kini, Arushi Vedika, Mani, Roopa, and Vijay Rakesh in the cast.

The film's music, scored by Sandy Sandallow, has dialogues and lyrics penned by Lingaraj Itihasa. DoP Ratnajit Roy has handled the cinematography of Devara Kanasu.