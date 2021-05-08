STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not much difference between Sandalwood and Tollywood: Sreeleela

Sreeleela, who is making her Tollywood debut with Pelli Sandadi, is paired opposite Roshan Meka in a film directed by debutant, Gowri.

Published: 08th May 2021 11:50 AM

Sandalwood actress Sreeleela

Sandalwood actress Sreeleela

By Express News Service

If it’s not acting, it’s studies, dance or watching films for Kiss heroine, Sreeleela. All of this is keeping her occupied during the current pandemic.

“When I look at the terrible things happening around, I am just like ‘Oh God’. Initially, when the second wave hit, nobody cared much. Earlier this year, the count had much reduced but now the situation is really worrisome,” says Sreeleela.

The young talent from the Kannada industry is all set to make it big in Tollywood. The Bharaate actor, who is making her Tollywood debut with Pelli Sandadi, is paired opposite Roshan Meka in a film directed by debutant, Gowri.

The entire project is supervised by veteran director and producer K Raghavendra Rao. Sreeleela, who was juggling between shooting for director Hari Santhosh’s ByTwoLove and her film in Telugu, managed to complete major portions just before the lockdown.

Ask the actor about her first experience of working in a Telugu flick, and she says she didn’t find much of a difference between the two industries.

“The set is the same, probably only the language is different. Some of those on the sets spoke to me in Kannada at times, and made sure I was comfortable,” she says.

Sreeleela also confirms of her association with Crack hero, Ravi Teja. What is her reaction to the offer of working with an experienced actor?

“When I first got the offer, I felt like ‘me, really?’. Eventually, I warmed up to the idea. The story made sense, and I am happy to be a part of it. This is the next acting assignment which I will begin once the pandemic subsides and we are allowed to shoot,” says Sreeleela, who also has a project signed opposite Dhruva Sarja, which is yet to go on floors. Sreeleela, who want to be a doctor, is simultaneously focusing on her education, and studies are what she considers a break from acting.

“Dancing to some good music is another form of relaxation,” says the actor, who is also making time to watch movies of different genres.

“Till now I have worked in colourful films. I am interested in being part of other genres as well. I am making use of this lockdown to watch various films, to expand my knowledge on cinema,” she signs off.

