Shankanada Aravind succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

Shankanada Aravind, popularly known for his supporting role in Bettada Hoovu which also starred Puneeth Rajkumar as a child artiste, succumbed to COVID-19. The actor was 70.

He was admitted to Victoria Hospital, where he was taking treatment. He passed away on the afternoon of May 7. He has featured in more than 250 Kannada films, and in notable films like Aaganthuka, Gnana Gange, Aparichita, to name a few.

He made his stint on the small screen, and was a part of a few soap operas as well. Shankanada Aravind’s wife, Rama, passed away in January this year due to respiratory issues.

He is survived by two daughters and a son. Recently, the Kannada film industry also lost well-known producer Ramu, husband of Malashree.

Renuka Sharma, the director of Kavirathna Kalidasa, who has worked with stalwarts like Dr Rajkumar, Ambareesh, Anant Nag and Ravichandran, lost his life last Wednesday. Actor and producer D S Manjunath also succumbed to Covid.